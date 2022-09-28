Shares

President William Ruto has nominated the current Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo Japheth Koome to the position of Inspector General of Police. Previously, he worked as the Nairobi County Police boss.

His nomination was confirmed via a statement by Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena, that stated, “His Excellency President William Ruto has nominated Eng Japhet Koome Nchebere to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) as promised during the Head of State’s Address to the Nation this afternoon.”

If confirmed, Koome will take over Hillary Mutyambai who has since retired over health reasons. President Ruto announced the Mutyambai retirement Tuesday afternoon as he unveiled his Cabinet at State House, Nairobi.

“After discussing with Mutyambai and in consideration of his service to our nation and his health situation, I have accepted that he will proceed on terminal leave,” President Ruto said.

Mutyambai on August 26, 2022, proceeded on leave for medical reasons and appointed Noor Gabow to serve in the position. Mutyambai has been serving in the position since 2019 when he was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.