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While the 2026 Economic Survey highlights GDP growth and infrastructure milestones, a more complex narrative is emerging from within the walls of Kenya’s correctional facilities. According to the latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the nation’s prison system is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by successful adult decongestion and a startling surge in juvenile convictions.

1. The Decongestion Success

In 2025, the total number of persons committed to prison in Kenya dropped by 9.1%, falling from 208,971 in 2024 to 189,998 in 2025. This downward trend is largely attributed to the expanded use of non-custodial sentencing and community-based rehabilitation.

Adult convictions saw a sharp decline of 22.7%, settling at 46,904 for the year. This shift reflects a policy move toward alternative sentencing for petty offenses, which has directly eased the “Daily Average Prison Population” and reduced the fiscal burden on the state.

2. The juvenile conviction spike

The most alarming finding in the 2026 report is the sharp rise in convictions for minors. The number of convicted children (under 18) more than doubled, jumping from 535 in 2024 to 1,123 in 2025.

The gender-specific data reveals even more stark disparities:

Convictions among boys under 18 rose by 88.1%.

Female child convictions saw a staggering tenfold increase, moving from a low base to a significant new high.

Among convicted boys, the most common offenses were general stealing (33.6%) and sexual offenses (25.9%). Across the general prison population, liquor-related offenses remained the single most common category, accounting for 20.3% of all convicted inmates.

3. Remandees and judicial bottlenecks

Despite the overall drop in committals, the remandee bottleneck remains a challenge. A substantial portion of the 189,998 persons committed to prison were unconvicted remandees.

These individuals often remain in custody due to high bail terms or judicial delays, highlighting a gap between police enforcement and court processing speeds.

4. Staffing and reforms

The 2026 Facts and Figures tracks the human resources managing this system. While the National Police Service saw mixed recruitment (with the DCI being the only unit to expand significantly in 2025), the Kenya Prisons Service has focused on digital transformation.

The onboarding of the new Offender Management System now tracks inmate health and rehabilitation progress across 10,277 facilities and points of service.

Kenya Prison Statistics (2025/26)