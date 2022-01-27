Shares

The Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) has begun its mass countywide recruitment exercise targeting the youth in Kenya. KPS announced that it is seeking to hire Medical cadet officers, Medical Technicians and General Cadets.

The exercise will take place on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. in different venues across the country. Over 340 venues have been earmarked for the recruitment exercise. For the general cadets, KPS will seek to fill 33 categories including medical officers, general surgeons, pathologists, psychiatrists, radiologists, pharmacists, public health officers among others. Interested candidates are invited to attend the recruitment exercise at the centres listed HERE.

Additionally, 23 positions are available in the medical technicians section. These include clinical officers, occupational therapists, mortuary attendants, public health officers, ICT officers, dental radiographers among others.

Requirements and qualifications

All applicants are expected to be Kenyan citizens with a valid National Identification Card and should have no criminal records.

Applicants must be aged between 18 to 32 years depending on the category they are interested in.

All applicants should be at least 5 feet and 4 inches tall for men while women are expected to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall. They must also be physically and medically fit.

Applicants interested in the medical practitioners category must have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of C+, have a relevant undergraduate degree and should be registered in statutory bodies.

General cadets are expected to have a KCSE mean grade of C+ as well as a relevant undergraduate degree from a recognised institution of higher learning.

In the medical technicians category, applicants must possess a KCSE mean grade of C (plain) and a relevant Diploma or certificate from a recognized institution.

On the day of recruitment, candidates are expected to carry their original IDs, birth certificates, KRA PIN certificates, academic certificates and other testimonials. After the recruitment, successful candidates will undergo an intensive government sponsored para-military initial training course lasting not less than 9 months for technicians and 13 months for general cadet officers.

“The recruitment exercise will be absolutely free. Bribery and other acts of corruption are unlawful, any person presenting themselves for recruitment with falsified or fake academic/professional certificates, identity cards or engaging in any acts that amount to corruption shall be disqualified, arrested and prosecuted,” read a formal notice from KPS.