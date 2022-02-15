Shares

Prison Commissioner General Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba has officially opened the Lang’ata Women’s Prison workshop. The newly constructed training workshop valued at over Ksh. 12 million is a two-wing unit compromising of a baking unit and a clothing and tailoring unit. Construction of the workshop was jointly funded by Chandaria Foundation, Safal Building Systems (SBS) and Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM).

The completed workshop is set to support the prison’s newly established Entrepreneurship and Vocational Training that is set to equip the inmates with essential skills they can rely on once released from prison. Baking and tailoring courses will be the main training offered at the workshop, complementing the current units that were limited in terms of space and equipment and have not been adequately catering for the training needs of the inmates.

The construction of the workshop unit commissioned in November 2021 and through the SAFBUILD brand, has been delivered in under 10 weeks. The technology behind this brand allowed for the building to be fabricated offsite and then quickly assembled on site thus reducing the construction time by at least 50%.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Commissioner General Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba thanked the Chandaria Foundation and SBS for their contribution towards the construction of the workshop. He noted that the workshop will go a long way in supporting the prison’s capacity in the efforts to institute training initiatives and other sustainable activities in a bid to ensure that the inmates receive the best skill and training while in prison. He further mentioned that over 43% of the women in prison will benefit from this initiative.

“We have the best technology in building and construction which has enabled us to deliver on the project faster and within very tight timelines without compromising on quality and value. The need to accelerate the completion of this construction was in order to cater for the rising training needs in the prison therefore allowing more women to take up the trainings offered, said Mr. Anders Lindgren, CEO Safal Group.