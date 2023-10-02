Shares

The Safal Group has decided to extend the submission deadline of the Safal Eye In

the Wild (SEIW) photography competition deadline to October 15 2023. The

decision aims to provide photographers with additional time to craft impactful entries that highlight this year’s theme of “Drought In Focus”.

Submissions were scheduled to close on September 15th, but due to increased demand and requests from photographers, the organizers have granted a four week extension. This extension provides photographers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the subject matter, explore new angles, and capture the essence of the chosen environmental theme.

Photographers, both amateur and professional, are encouraged to submit their work, photographs showcasing the broad aspect of drought, its impact, protective measures, and ideas on how best to end it.

The annual campaign was launched in 2017 under the name ‘MRM Eye in the Wild Photography Competition. It ran for two years before rebranding in 2019 to the Safal Eye in The Wild Photography Competition to reflect the parent sponsor, The Safal Group.

More details

Prizes: 1st Place: [USD 3,000] 2nd Place: [USD 2,000] 3rd Place: [USD 1,000], People’s Choice: [USD 500]

Submission Guidelines: Visit safaleyeinthewild.safalgroup.com and follow the submission guidelines.

Entrants can submit up to three high-resolution photographs, accompanied by a brief description highlighting the environmental message behind each image.