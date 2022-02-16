Shares

Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM), a member of the Safal Group, has opened a new showroom in Kiambu Town, Kiambu County. The launch was officiated by Honorable David Wamwea, CEC Trade, Tourism, Cooperatives and Enterprise Development Kiambu County among other officials.

The 200sq ft MRM Kiambu Showroom will make it easier for customers in Kiambu town and its environs to purchase building solutions and products. In addition to over-the-counter purchases, customers can also access the showroom to make enquiries on various building and construction solutions for both residential and commercial building requirements.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hon. David Wamwea lauded Mabati Rolling Mills’ contribution towards the economic growth of the county and the country at large. He noted that besides boosting tax revenue in the county, the showroom will help create jobs and business opportunities for local businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Also speaking at the launch, MRM CEO, Manish Mehra said, “As a company, we strive to create absolute customer experience and engagement. We are doing this by bringing our services closer to our customers therefore granting more convenience to them. As we continue to innovate and expand our product portfolio in the country, we want to ensure that we get closer to our customers as much as possible.”

MRM has over the years continued to be a market leader in quality steel roofing rolutions for over 60 years. The company continues to provide Kenya and the region with innovative and quality assured locally made building options and solutions.