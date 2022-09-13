Shares

Mabati Rolling Mills has officially launched, the Chandaria Youth Empowerment Program (CYEP), an empowerment program for young people in Kenya.

CYEP is an initiative that is geared towards providing sustainable alternative and innovative strategies to facilitate youth engagement in ICT and Entrepreneurship. The program is set to equip youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for job creation. This includes skills in ICT for the purposes of doing business and livelihood sustenance.

In partnership with the State Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs, the program seeks to directly impact over 1 million youth in Kenya by 2030.

“At a time when the country has hit a record high with the annual inflation rate accelerating to 7.1% in May, unemployment remains a key issue and concern in our country, leaving the youth of this generation adversely affected and in a complete state of desolation. As a key stakeholder in the industry, we have taken up this initiative and created a means to which we believe will be beneficial and empowering for our future generation, making them self-employable,” said Manish Mehra, CEO MRM.

The CYEP comprises of two main programs: Training and Mentorship opportunities for local start-ups. The first training took place at MRM Athi River in November 2018 and since its inception, the program has successfully trained 1,400 youth in four counties, namely Meru, Machakos, Nairobi, and Kwale.

In an effort to reach more youth, the program will now offer virtual learning. The program will collaborate with the State Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs. This will be through their Empowerment Centers located across the country to offer the program.

Further, the program will also set up base at MRM’s Service Centers located across the country. This will offer various youth across the country, access to the program.

Mabati Rolling Mills Limited (MRM), is a member of Safal Group of Companies and Africa’s pioneer manufacturer of coated steel using some of the most advanced corrosion protection technologies available worldwide.

MRM’s focus on Corporate Social Responsibility is on four key pillars; shelter, health, environment and education. In partnership with the Safal-MRM Foundation, MRM supports two initiatives in Mariakani, the Mabati Medical Centre, treating about 40,000 patients a year and the Mabati Technical Training Institute, training at least 1,000 students a year.