The National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and National Youth Service are set for a significant financial boost as the government prepares to implement the final installment of a comprehensive three-year salary increment plan. Scheduled for rollout this July, the move aims to improve the welfare of security officers and harmonize pay across the various cadres of the uniformed services.

One of the most striking features of this final phase is the focus on lower-tier officers. New police recruits will see their entry-level pay rise by 44%, a move designed to make the profession more attractive to young talent.

Even more significant is the adjustment for police constables, the lowest-ranking members of the National Police Service. Their salaries are set to increase by a substantial 48%, providing much-needed relief to those serving on the front lines of public safety.

The transition from the previous scales to the new implementation year shows significant upward movement across all twelve Police Grades (PG). While the highest-ranking officers (PG12) will see their maximum pay reach Ksh. 345,850, the lowest grade (PG1) will now start at Ksh. 29,296, up from the previous minimum of Ksh. 20,390.

Below is a comparative look at the salary adjustments:

Grade Previous Minimum New Minimum New Maximum PG12 189,640 204,637 345,850 PG9 68,720 111,906 148,538 PG6 47,290 59,742 82,880 PG1 20,390 29,296 57,700

This increment is widely viewed as a critical step in boosting morale within the security sector. By addressing long-standing concerns regarding remuneration, the government hopes to foster a more motivated workforce, reduce instances of corruption, and enhance the overall efficiency of the country’s internal security apparatus.