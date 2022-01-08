Shares

The National Police Service recently received 100 new Mahindra Scorpio pick-up vehicles during a hand-over ceremony held at the Simba Corp Headquarters along Mombasa Road. The Police Service has been actively modernizing its fleet of vehicles, enabling Government and Government agencies to take up leasing of vehicles for their respective departments. Last year, Simba Corp handed over 30 new Proton X70 SUVs to the National Police Service through the Government vehicle leasing program.

Speaking at the event, David Njagi, Chief Transport Officer at the National Police Service said, “I recently visited AVA in Mombasa and I was pretty pleased with what I saw. We are delighted with the acquisition of a new fleet of vehicles. The Mahindra is a sturdy vehicle and we look forward to serving the nation in these vehicles. The nature of our work involves a lot of movement in these vehicles and we are happy to hear that Simba Corp will always be ready to service them.”

On his part, Mehul Sachdev, Mahindra Product Manager at Simba Corp stated, “Kenya is a strategic market for Mahindra in the African continent as this is the headquarter of East Africa operations. The Mahindra Scorpio Pik-up has more than 150,000 customers worldwide. This product comes with a 2.2l 4-cylinder M-hawk Turbo diesel engine with a new contemporary look that includes a restyled signature Mahindra Single Cab 4×4 front grille with chrome inserts. The vehicle has a large load box with a maximum payload of 1200 kg, and a braked towing capacity of 2500 kg making it a suitable and dependable team player for the police force.”