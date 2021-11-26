Shares

Simba Corp has handed over 30 new Proton X70 SUVs to the National Police Service at a ceremony held at the Simba Corp headquarters on Mombasa Road.

The Police Service has over the last few years been modernizing its fleet through the government leasing program.

In December last year, His Excellency the President Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, officially launched the Proton Saga in Kenya at the AVA plant in Mombasa. He mentioned that Kenyans can now purchase the new vehicle, at the same price of an equivalent 8 year second-hand vehicle.

Speaking at the event, Julius Sunkuli, Director of logistics DCI said, “We are happy to add to our fleet 30 new Proton X70’s, a very modern, fast, and comfortable SUV that will be useful in maintaining law and order, and crime-fighting activities across the country. We have been leasing vehicles for some time now to increase efficiency in the police force which in turn ensures we are always available to serve Kenyans.”

On his part, Simba Corp Group CEO, Dinesh Kotecha noted, “Simba Corporation is committed to the Government’s agenda of increasing local manufacturing and will therefore continue increasing local assembly of motor vehicles, creating job opportunities and offering zero mileage new vehicles at affordable prices to Kenyans. We produce the first fully locally assembled saloon car, the Proton SAGA at our assembly plant, Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) in Mombasa.

Mr. Dinesh added, “We are proud to introduce the Proton brand into the Kenyan market and will be continuing to grow and expand the Proton Model range to target different segments of the market.”