NCBA Bank has released Ksh. 600 million towards the National Police Service (NPS) vehicle leasing deal in partnership with Isuzu East Africa.

The leasing deal will see NCBA handover 143 vehicles; 115 Double cabin pick-ups, 26 Isuzu SUV Mux’s and 2 NQR buses to the police service.

Under the agreement, the government will pay lease rentals for the vehicles on a quarterly basis. Isuzu East Africa will provide service and maintenance through its vast dealer network across the country ensuring good uptime of the vehicles while in use.

Since the inception of the motor vehicle leasing programme in 2013, NPS has continued to scale its operational and logistical capacity to deliver on its mandate in the region.

Earlier this year, the bank committed to deliver around 400 vehicles totalling to Ksh. 1.8 billion by Q1 2022. The move has seen the lender lease more than 500 vehicles in collaboration with automotive dealers like Isuzu, and its wider asset financing network.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NCBA’s Asset Finance and Business Solutions Group Director, Lennox Mugambi noted, “At NCBA, asset financing is at the core of who we are. We recognized that we cannot go at it alone and rely on our strong, longstanding partnership with Isuzu East Africa to support in the delivery of motor vehicles to the National Police Service. We are pleased to partner with Isuzu to improve mobility of the police force in delivery of security services across the country. This partnership will go a long way in ensuring that service is efficiently delivered for all Kenyans.”