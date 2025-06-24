Shares

In the vibrant melting point of Kenya’s economy, SMEs stand as the leaders of growth, and also serve as the primary engine for job creation.

Despite their monumental significance, with over 7.4 million active SMEs in Kenya, they frequently struggle with systemic barriers. Their challenges extend beyond access to finance to issues such as market access, regulatory hurdles, competition, and a shortage of specialized business acumen.

It is this space that NCBA Group has strategically positioned itself. It is actively redefining the landscape of SME banking by nurturing businesses from ideation to sustainable growth.

NCBA’s understanding that traditional banking policies often fail to cater to the unique liquidity cycles and operational realities of SMEs, has driven the development of tailored financial products. The products are designed to inject capital precisely where and when it’s needed most and they are:

1. Biashara Loans

An SME can access up to Ksh. 150 million, tailored for various business needs. The loan can support market expansion into new regions, acquisition of essential machinery and technology to boost production, or securing working capital to manage daily operations and inventory. Biashara loans are designed for scalability and they also have flexible repayment terms, which can include grace periods or schedules aligned with seasonal business cycles, alleviating pressure during lean months. Eligibility often considers a proven business track record and a clear growth plan.

2. SME Quick Loans

This is a collateral free digital loan which addresses the immediate financial needs of SMEs. They are accessible through the NCBA NOW app (Google & iOS) or via USSD code *488#. These loans can be used for replenishing stock, covering unexpected equipment repairs, or bridging short-term cash flow gaps. Eligibility typically requires an active NCBA account and a consistent transaction history, empowering agile entrepreneurs who may lack traditional collateral.

3. Strategic partnerships for growth

NCBA actively leverages partnerships with financiers like the African Development Bank (AfDB) and government initiatives such as the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP). NCBA acts as an implementing partner, funneling low-interest loans directly to women and youth led businesses. These partnerships often come with embedded capacity-building components, providing not just capital but also the frameworks for responsible financial management and sustainable growth.

Recognizing that financial access alone is insufficient for sustained success, and with a remarkable 75% of Kenya’s population under the age of 35, NCBA has invested in youth entrepreneurship programs. These initiatives are designed to bridge the critical skills gap.

1. Jenga Bizna Initiative

This program offers the following:

Practical Business Training: Participants engage in immersive, practical workshops covering topics such as financial management, digital marketing strategies, record-keeping, and customer service. These sessions are designed to be immediately applicable to their businesses.

Mentorship from Industry Leaders: Entrepreneurs gain personalized guidance through structured mentorship programs. They are paired with seasoned industry experts who provide one-on-one coaching, share real-world experiences, and help navigate complex business challenges, from market entry to scaling operations.

Competitive Pitch Contests: These contests provide an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs to refine their business models, gain exposure to potential investors, and build critical networking connections that extend beyond the program. These competitions often culminate in significant capital injections for winning ideas.

2. Digital Empowerment

NCBA’s digital infrastructure is a cornerstone of its SME support, simplifying complex financial operations for entrepreneurs.

NCBA zero balance business accounts: These accounts eliminate a significant barrier for small businesses, offering professional banking without minimum balance requirements.

Seamless M-Pesa integration: NCBA offers seamless integration with M-Pesa. This allows businesses to effortlessly send and receive payments, process bulk payments to suppliers or staff, and reconcile transactions instantly.

Customer support: NCBA’s AI-driven support channels provide instant answers to common queries, troubleshoot technical issues, and guide users through processes, minimizing downtime and allowing entrepreneurs to focus on core business activities.

The impact of NCBA’s focus on SMEs and youth entrepreneurship is compelling. Over 50,000 SMEs have been successfully financed by NCBA in the past five years, 30% of NCBA’s loan book is now dedicated to SMEs and more than 15,000 young entrepreneurs have received training through NCBA’s various capacity-building initiatives.

NCBA’s model offers a compelling blueprint for how banks can achieve commercial success while simultaneously driving significant socio-economic impact and contributing meaningfully to national progress.

Ready to transform your business dream into a thriving reality? Visit the dedicated NCBA’s SME Hub at ke.ncbagroup.com or walk into any NCBA branch today to embark on or accelerate your entrepreneurial journey.