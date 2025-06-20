Shares

NCBA has today opened its 99th branch in Kawangware as part of its plan to bring banking services closer to underserved communities.

Since its establishment in December 2024, the branch has recorded a strong performance with over 1,106 accounts and 402 merchant tills, and a balance sheet of Ksh. 235.7 million and growing. On average, the branch serves 130 customers daily, with a growing demand for digital banking, personal and SME loans, group lending, cash collection solutions, and merchant services.

During the branch opening, NCBA Ag. Group Director, Retail Banking, Dennis Njau commented “It is a proud moment to mark the official opening of our 99th branch in Kawangware, a community that reflects the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of Kenya’s SME and retail sector. At NCBA, we are committed to supporting SMEs and growing with the communities we serve aligned with our strategy of scaling up retail banking by being the primary bank for SME and retail customers. Through our robust product offering—including digital account onboarding, mobile loans, asset finance, and SME-focused tools like NCBA tills—we are making financial services more accessible and impactful.”

With liabilities of Ksh. 163.3 million and an existing loan book of Ksh. 72.4 million growing by day, NCBA Kawangware is financing sectors such as transport, consumer goods, retail and trade, food and hospitality, real estate, education, and faith-based institutions.

“This branch is not just a milestone, but a meaningful step in deepening our collaboration with the County Government as we work together to drive financial inclusion, support local enterprise, and empower the dreams of our people.” Njau Added.

The branch is also driving the growth of businesses, particularly in the informal sector, as proximity to a reliable financial institution encourages businesses to open accounts and take up cash management tools, such as NCBA Tills. Additionally, the Group’s focus on digitising its services has resulted in customers experiencing fast, efficient, and safe transactions.

As part of the bank’s Change the Story Sustainability Agenda to grow 10 million trees by 2030, NCBA partnered with the Missionary Sisters of Precious Blood to plant trees 110 trees as well as hold a community engagement exercise through donation of sustainable school bags and food supplies at Amani Primary School.