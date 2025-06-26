Shares

Owning a home is a lifelong dream for many Kenyans. The path that most prefer is savings, which can take time and that’s where mortgages come in.

A mortgage is a loan to buy a home or to buy land to construct a home. The property acts as collateral and borrowers make monthly payments consisting of the principal loan plus interest.

NCBA Bank offers a variety of mortgage options to customers but today I want to talk about the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) home loan. The NCBA AHP home loan is designed for individuals earning up to Ksh. 200,000 per month. It offers options such as straight purchase, construction, buy & build, and EasyBuild options, with a loan cap of Ksh. 10.5 million.

The NCBA AHP Home Loan offers fixed interest rates between 9.5% and 9.9% per annum in collaboration with the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC). NCBA offers two primary interest rate structures:

1. Fixed rate mortgage

In collaboration with KMRC, NCBA offers a single digit rate of 9.5% for fixed-rate mortgages for incomes of Ksh. 200,000 and below, and loan amounts up to Ksh. 10.5 million.

2. Variable rate mortgage (Adjustable rate mortgage – ARM)

Interest rates can fluctuate based on market conditions, leading to corresponding changes in monthly repayments.

For those with a budget of Ksh. 8.4 million, affordable housing options are available in areas such as Ruaka/Kiambu Road, Thindigua, Syokimau, Utawala, Kitengela, Donholm/Greenspan, and Kilimani (off-plan).

To be eligible for the AHP Home Loan, applicants must have an income of Ksh. 200,000 per month or less. They also need to provide necessary documents like proof of income.

The ability of an applicant to afford to repay the loan is also assessed by comparing current rent payments to potential mortgage repayments. For example, a monthly rent of Ksh. 50,000 could translate into a Ksh. 6.5 million mortgage at 9.5% over 20 years, with a monthly payment of approximately Ksh. 61,000.

Below is a breakdown of how rent payments can match mortgage repayments across different income categories under the NCBA AHP Home Loan

Income Range Avg Monthly Household Income Typical Monthly Rent Payment Expected Mortgage Value to Qualify Monthly Mortgage at 9.9% Monthly Mortgage at 9.5% Middle Income Ksh. 180,000 – 270,000 Ksh. 60,000 – 95,000 Ksh. 5.3M – 8.4M Ksh. 48K – 76K Ksh. 49K – 78K Low Income >Ksh. 60,000 – 180,000 Ksh. 20,000 – 45,000 Ksh. 1.8M – 5.6M Ksh. 16K – 50K Ksh. 17K – 52K Social >Ksh. 30,000 – 60,000 Ksh. 10,000 Ksh. 1.0M Ksh. 9K Ksh. 9K

NCBA’s property financing extends to the following regions in Kenya:

1. Nairobi and Environs: Ngong, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai, Athi River, Kitengela, Syokimau Katani Kikuyu up to Limuru Dagoretti, Ruiru, Githunguri, Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu, Ruai up to Mutalia, Thika up to Kenol.

2. Mombasa and Environs: Mtwapa, Diani, Ukunda, Malindi, Watamu and Kilifi.

3. Kisumu: Property must be within the City Council Headquarters.

4. County Headquarters: Eldoret, Kiambu, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Meru, Nyeri, Kakamega, Machakos, Kericho, Bungoma, Kisii.

5. Urban Towns: Webuye, Mumias, Kitale, Naivasha, Muranga, and where NCBA has a presence.

Plot financing is specifically available for plots within municipality, city, or county council headquarters.

NCBA offers mortgages in different currencies i.e. Ksh, USD, EURO, and GBP. The loans can be paid for up to to 25 years for Ksh. loans (salaried) and 20 years for foreign currency loans, subject to retirement age. Expatriates have a 10-year period.

Interest is calculated on the reducing loan balance and all properties must have a title deed. A 9-month moratorium during construction will be given, where only interest on disbursed amounts is paid.

For those considering construction, NCBA EasyBuild simplifies the process. It provides access to a network of vetted professionals, including architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, and contractors.

The process of getting a mortgage from NCBA

1. Check your eligibility and set a budget

2. Choose the best type of loan for you

3. Find the best home or property for you

4. Find out what documents you’ll need to apply for the mortgage from your NCBA relationship account manager.

Required documents include: