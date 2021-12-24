Shares

President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially commissioned the Nairobi Street Kitchen (NSK), a unique dining experience located along Mpaka Road in Westlands, Nairobi. The Nairobi Street Kitchen incorporates a collection of restaurants, bars and entertainment spaces setting the perfect mood for any occasion.

Through its food production and hospitality, NSK is providing employment opportunities to Kenyans. This is in a bid to help close the unemployment rate, which according to statistics stood at 6.6% in the first quarter of 2021 against 5.4% in the previous quarter.

In his remarks, the President congratulated NSK for being innovative and creative to add a unique culinary experience to the hospitality industry. The Ministry of Tourism is encouraging Kenyan destinations to market their experiences to the world.

Speaking at the launch event at Nairobi Street Kitchen, Mpaka Road, Westlands, Simba Corp Group CEO, Mr. Dinesh Kotecha said, “We are extremely pleased to commission the most innovative street food market, in Kenya. It is the first of its kind as it incorporates a kaleidoscope of culinary adventure featuring 11 different cuisines including Mexican, South East Asian, Portuguese, Indian street food presented in fun, expressive and creative ways.”

In 2020, a Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Tourism Research Report revealed massive losses made in the hospitality industry. This was due to cancellation of meetings, conferences, accommodation and exhibitions. Since August, 2020 when international flights were opened up the hospitality industry is recovering. The government is encouraging tourism experiences like NSK to energize the industry and thrive again as restrictions are eased and economy open ups.