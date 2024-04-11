Shares

Simba Corporation has launched the new Ashok Leyland ECOMET Truck model with an aim to position the product in the light duty trucks segment in the country. The launch coincided with the official opening of a new dealership in Thika Town, Swanley Motors.

By positioning the 7-tonne truck in the competitive 7-10 tonne trucks category, the company is enforcing its efforts in gaining market share. Last year, the category registered total sales of 1,378 units.

Simba Corporation through its subsidiary Deluxe Trucks and Buses now aims to capture a wider market share while providing customer solutions beyond the traditional trucking needs. These include the hardware, mattresses, water tank and other logistics segments.

According to Naresh Leekha, the Group Managing Director, Motors Division, at Simba Corporation, the two launches are a significant drive for the company as it targets growth in the Mount Kenya, Eastern and Rift Valley regions.

“The launch of Ashok Leyland Ecomet model in Kenya, fulfils a gap in our product range and strategically positions Simba Corporation as a comprehensive transport solutions provider to meet the diverse needs of the Kenyan customer. Competitively priced at Ksh. 4.5M, the ECOMET is a versatile solution that can easily convert into a 29 or 33 seater bus, which gives us an opportunity to tap into the larger public and mass transport segments of the market,” said Leekha.

Also speaking at the launch, Mohamed Varvany, the Chief Commercial Officer at Simba Corporation noted, “Most businesses budget and make plans for purchase investments at the beginning of the year. For us this is an opportune time to announce our dealership arrangement with Swanley Motors and start building relationships with new truck customers. With the current state of the economy, customers want a truck that is well priced and which they can easily present to their financing partners for support without the fear or concerns of failure to perform.”

The new Thika dealership offering sales, spares, and vehicle servicing will also position other Simba Corp brands in the region. This includes the Mahindra Scorpio Pick-ups which come with a 5 year warranty or 150,000 km after sales assurance.