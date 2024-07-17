Shares

Deluxe Trucks and Buses East Africa has appointed Hussein Kamal as its new General Manager as it gears up for growth in the highly competitive road transport sector. Deluxe is the official distributor for Ashok Leyland trucks and buses in Kenya.

Mr. Kamal has over twenty years’ worth of experience in the automotive industry. He joins Deluxe Trucks and Buses, a subsidiary of Simba Corporation, from Truckmart Africa following a 5-year stint as the General Manager for after-sales. He brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to his new position, including an extensive understanding of the Kenyan market dynamics and Ashok Leyland products.

In his new role as General Manager at Deluxe, Kamal is responsible for strategic leadership, business operations, and growth of Ashok Leyland brand in Kenya. He will also oversee the overall performance of the business, and report to Naresh Leekha, the Group Managing Director, Motors Division at Simba Corporation.

Commenting on his appointment as the new GM at Deluxe Trucks and Buses EA, Kamal said, “My vision for Ashok Leyland in Kenya is to elevate customer satisfaction through enhanced after-sales assistance, which remains the cornerstone for trucking business excellence in this market. We will fortify our dealer network and enhance training initiatives for customers, supported by aggressive marketing strategies towards establishing Ashok Leyland as the leading commercial trucking brand in Kenya.”

On his part, Naresh Leekha, Group MD, Motors Division at Simba Corporation said, “We believe that Kamal’s comprehensive industry and technical acumen, coupled with an unmatched familiarity with Ashok Leyland positions him well to steer Ashok Leyland’s expansion in Kenya.”

The appointment comes at a time when the local market is witnessing a growing demand for high-quality and cost-effective automotive products. This is a niche where Ashok Leyland excels with its competitive pricing alongside a 5-year warranty on service and parts for new vehicles.