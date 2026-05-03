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The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially launched a public participation process to amend the regulations governing how teachers are registered in Kenya. In a public notice released by the Ag. Commission Secretary and CEO, Ms. E. J. Mitei, the Commission expressed its intent to overhaul Regulation 20 of the Code of Regulations for Teachers.

The proposed amendments are driven by a need to modernize the existing qualification framework. According to the Commission, the goal of this review is to ensure that teacher registration remains consistent with emerging educational standards, professional requirements, and national policy objectives.

This move comes at a time when the education sector is undergoing significant shifts, including the continued implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and evolving global benchmarks for educators.

By inviting written memoranda, the TSC aims to ensure that the new standards are reflective of the needs of the teaching profession and the broader academic community.

How to submit your views

The Commission has invited all interested stakeholders, including teachers, educational experts, and parents, to review the proposed changes and submit their feedback.