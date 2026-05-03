Shares

Skyward Airlines (formerly Skyward Express) is a Kenyan-owned airline founded in 2013 and rebranded in April 2025, specializing in scheduled passenger flights and cargo charters from its hub at Wilson Airport, Nairobi.

It operates a fleet of Fokker 50s and Dash 8s to destinations like Mombasa, Diani, Malindi, Lamu, and Kisumu.

Fly Skyward Airlines provides a range of transport options connecting the capital to major coastal towns, northern regions, and the Tanzanian commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.

The airline’s fare structure is categorized by destination, with several domestic routes offered at a base rate of Ksh 6,500. This entry-level pricing applies to flights connecting Nairobi to Eldoret, Malindi, Mombasa, and Ukunda.

For travelers heading to western and northern Kenya, fares are mid-ranged. Flights to Mandera, Kakuma, and Migori are priced between Ksh 8,500 and Ksh 8,970, while services to Kitale and Lamu start at Ksh 10,010. The route to Lodwar is listed at Ksh 11,960, and the service to Vipingo starts at Ksh 15,210.

In addition to its domestic network, Fly Skyward Airlines operates an international route to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The starting fare for this regional service is Ksh 27,352.

Reservation and booking procedures

To facilitate bookings, the airline utilizes a direct messaging platform. Prospective passengers can coordinate travel arrangements by contacting the airline’s booking office via WhatsApp at 0108166264.

As is standard in the aviation industry, these rates represent the starting price points. Final costs may vary depending on seat availability, seasonal demand, and the time of booking.

Skyward Airlines Fare Schedule (Nairobi Departures)