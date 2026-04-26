Shares

The heartbeat of African women’s rugby moves to Nairobi this May as Kenya prepares to host the 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (Performance Division).

The tournament, set to take place at the historic RFUEA Grounds from May 21st to 31st, promises a high-octane showcase of continental talent and a critical step in the growth of the women’s game.

The championship features a power four lineup of African nations, each bringing a unique brand of rugby to the Ngong Road turf:

Kenya (Lionesses): The hosts, buoyed by home support.

South Africa: The reigning titans of the continent.

Madagascar: The high-tempo challengers.

Uganda (Lady Cranes): Regional rivals looking to upset the order.

The tournament follows a round-robin format across three match days, ensuring every team tests their mettle against one another. The schedule is headlined by a massive opening day that features the latest chapter of the Elgon Derby between Kenya and Uganda.

Date Matchup May 23 Kenya vs. Uganda May 23 South Africa vs. Madagascar May 27 Kenya vs. Madagascar May 27 South Africa vs. Uganda May 31 South Africa vs. Kenya May 31 Uganda vs. Madagascar

For the Kenya Lionesses, hosting this tournament represents more than just home advantage; it is a platform to demonstrate their evolution on the international stage. However, the path to the trophy remains steep. South Africa continues to be the benchmark for excellence in African rugby. The final match day on May 31st, pitting the Lionesses against the South Africans, is already being touted as the potential tournament decider.