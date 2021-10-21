Shares

14 teams have so far confirmed their participation in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Safari Sevens to be held on 30th and 31st October at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The men’s competition has a total of 10 confirmations including South Africa All Stars, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans.

There are 4 confirmations in the women’s competition including Zimbabwe, South Africa Select as well as the two Kenya Lionesses squads.

KRU has expressed optimism that more teams will confirm their participation in subsequent communications.

First played in 1996, the Safari Sevens returns after it’s cancellation in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic which paralyzed sporting activities globally.

Previous Safari Sevens Winners include the following.