Shares

KCB has announced a Ksh. 8 million sponsorship to Athletics Kenya to support key events in the federation’s calendar.

The sponsorship will support the hosting of two major events i.e. the Kenya National Athletics Championships, slated for June 25– 27, 2025, in Nairobi, and the World Athletics Championships trials, scheduled for August 1–2, 2025, at Nyayo National Stadium.

Speaking at the sponsorship unveiling ceremony held in Nairobi, KCB Foundation Director Mendi Njonjo said: “Today’s sponsorship reflects our deep belief in two things. First, in the extraordinary talent of Kenyan athletes who consistently prove themselves as world beaters, and second, in the robust systems that identify and nurture this talent. Our partnership with Athletics Kenya (AK) is about the power of sport to unite our national spirit and ignite the dreams of millions of young Kenyans who intend to pursue their sporting ambitions.”

Ksh. 4 million will be channeled towards the National Championships. This event will see elite and emerging athletes battle for national titles, team trophies, medals, and prize money. The other Ksh. 4 million will fund the Tokyo 2025 trials, where top athletes will compete for slots to represent Kenya at the World Athletics Championships in Japan from September 13–21, 2025.

The World Championships in Tokyo will bring together more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries. This global gathering will not only showcase the world’s finest talent but will also mark a historic moment as Tokyo becomes the first Asian city to host the event twice, the first being in 1991.

Athletics Kenya President, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, welcomed the sponsorship, noting its timeliness and impact. “In my years at the helm of Kenyan athletics, I have seen how strategic partnerships like this one with KCB create champions. This KShs. 8 million injection comes at a critical juncture as we prepare our athletes for Tokyo 2025. More than financial support, it represents the stability and belief we need to maintain our edge in global competitions while developing the next generation of champions.”

Beyond the track, this sponsorship underlines KCB’s unwavering commitment to the development of sports across Kenya. The Bank has played a pivotal role in nurturing talent and growing the sports ecosystem at both grassroots and elite levels.

Over the last two decades, KCB has invested more than Ksh. 3 billion in various disciplines including athletics, football, volleyball, rugby, chess, motorsports, and golf.