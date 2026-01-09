Shares

The KCB Foundation has officially awarded 1,000 full scholarships to students. The 2026 cohort is scheduled to join various secondary schools across the country next week.

The Foundation has committed Ksh. 600 million to support this year’s group of learners. This investment is designed to provide end-to-end support, covering school fees, uniforms, stipends, and basic requirements from the start of secondary school through to the completion of their university education.

The Foundation has reserved 120 slots specifically for marginalized and niche groups. These include teen mothers, persons living with disabilities, and students affected by harmful cultural practices, such as female genital mutilation (FGM).

The Foundation is expanding its focus on holistic development through its student-athlete program. This year, 75 new student-athletes have been admitted to the scholarship, bringing the total number of athletes supported by the bank since 2024 to 125.

Speaking during the official flag-off ceremony in Nairobi, Rosalind Gichuru, KCB Group Director of Marketing and Communications, emphasized the bank’s vision:

“At the core of our business is transforming lives and nurturing talent. Our holistic approach ensures that we are not just paying fees, but changing the education landscape for the better by supporting the scholars’ entire growth journey.”

Mendi Njonjo, Director of the KCB Foundation, noted the program’s growing reach:

“We are expanding the scholarship program to reach more deserving learners across the country. Our goal is to ensure that financial constraints do not stand in the way of Kenya’s brightest young minds.”

Since its inception in 2007, the KCB Foundation has played a pivotal role in increasing transition rates from primary to tertiary education. In 2021, the program was expanded to include university funding, a move that has already benefited over 950 students. To date, the Foundation has impacted more than 7,000 learners nationwide.

The scholars are expected to report to their respective schools in the coming week, supported by a network of mentors and the financial security of a full-ride scholarship.