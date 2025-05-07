Shares

National Women’s Volleyball Defending Champions KCB will play against the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the Kenya Volleyball Federation League playoffs. They are scheduled to take place on May 9-11 at the Nyayo Stadium.

The bankers will face KDF on Friday May 9 in the first round before their second fixture on Saturday May 10 at the same venue. In case the game ends in a tie, the two teams will once again clash on Sunday to determine the winner that will advance to the semis.

KCB Head Coach Japheth Munala has expressed confidence in his team noting that the team has what it takes to defend their title. Munala’s inclusion of youngsters who have been imperious for KCB in recent matches will be crucial in their quest for back-to-back league titles.

He said: “We all know the quality within the KDF squad. It is a team that brings the best out of us. We expect a very competitive fixture. I am extremely confident in my players to do well in this encounter. I intend to include young players like Marlene Terry and Fridah Boke. This will be key for us as we battle to retain our league title.

Youngsters Marlene Terry, Sheila Wabwire, Pauline Chemutai and Fridah Boke are all expected to participate at the weekend’s duel. Munala is also set to include the experienced Mercy Moim, Edith Wisah, Juliana Namutira, Belinda Barasa and Lincy Jeruto in his squad.

“We have demonstrated that we are the best volleyball club in the country. Our heads are held so high and we are beaming with confidence as we take on another good opponent in KDF. The players have been training well and are ready for the task ahead. We can not wait to be on that court and play for the badge,” said KCB Captain Edith Wisah.

KCB will be keen to have a good run in the playoffs and hopefully bag the league title once again following a difficult run at the 2025 African Club Championship in Nigeria where the team finished fourth.