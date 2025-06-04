Shares

KCB, in partnership with Mastercard, has announced the winner of the KCB UEFA Mastercard Priceless Campaign during an award event held on 21st May at the Mastercard offices in Promenade, Nairobi. The campaign, which ran over several weeks, was part of a collaboration between KCB and Mastercard to reward customer loyalty through exclusive experiences.

Gibson Okwara, a Nairobi-based tech entrepreneur and long-standing KCB customer, emerged as the grand prize winner of the KCB and Mastercard UEFA Priceless Campaign. His consistent use of the KCB Mastercard for business transactions during the campaign period secured him the top spot. He has over a decade of banking history with KCB.

The grand prize was a fully paid luxury trip to Amboseli National Park where Gibson was accompanied by three of his loved ones. The trip package included a scenic hot air balloon ride with panoramic views of Mount Kilimanjaro, a guided game drive, a sundowner in the savannah, and a curated bush dinner. It also included a unique live screening of the UEFA Champions League Final in the wild. The UEFA Champions League Final was the centerpiece of the experience.