Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has launched DTB Wearables, a new range of contactless payment solutions.

Safaricom pioneered wearable payment technology in Kenya as early as 2017 with the M-Pesa 1 Tap wristbands and NFC stickers. The telco has since shifted its focus away from these physical accessories toward mobile-based Tap-to-Pay solutions. DTB is now picking up the mantle, becoming the first Tier One bank in Kenya to offer a dedicated range of payment-enabled wearables.

The NFC-enabled wearables allow customers to make payments by simply tapping their wristband or ring on any contactless-enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminal.

Linked directly to a customer’s existing DTB debit card, this solution eliminates the need to carry cash, physical cards, or even a smartphone, providing a truly hands-free payment experience.

In collaboration with Mastercard and powered by Tappy Pay, the wearables come in two distinct styles:

Silicone Wristbands: Featuring an elegant Kenya flag design, ideal for active lifestyles.

Ceramic (Ceroxy) Rings: Combining modern, lifestyle-driven aesthetics with high-end functionality.

“At DTB, innovation is about using technology to make banking simpler, safer, and more convenient. DTB Wearables represent a significant step forward in the evolution of digital payments in Kenya, moving beyond traditional cards to deliver secure, always-on experiences that fit seamlessly into everyday life.” Murali Natarajan, Managing Director & CEO, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya.

Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa at Mastercard, added: “We are proud to collaborate with DTB to advance digital payments in Kenya. By driving the adoption of wearable technology, we are enabling faster, safer transactions and supporting the growth of a truly cashless economy.”