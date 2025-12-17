Shares

The KCB Scholars Programme, spearheaded by the KCB Foundation, has announced that its scholarship is now open. 2025 KJSEA candidates, who have just received their results, can apply for scholarships as they transition to high school.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

The programme targets students who have demonstrated strong academic performance. Qualified students are those who have attained Meeting Expectation (ME1) and above in all learning areas are strongly encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

How to Apply for the 2026 Cohort

Interested applicants have two convenient options to obtain the necessary application materials:

Online Download: The application form can be downloaded directly from the KCB Foundation website HERE. In-Branch Visit: Forms are also available at any KCB Branch Countrywide.

Applicants must complete the form fully and adhere to the guidelines for the interview phase.

Required Documentation: Interested students must come to the set interview venues with a duly filled application form.

Accompaniment: A critical requirement for the interview is that the applicant should be accompanied by their parent/guardian or an authorized adult. The KCB Foundation emphasizes that it will not assume responsibility for any child who arrives unaccompanied.

This scholarship represents a vital opportunity for learners to overcome financial barriers and pursue their academic ambitions.

Find more details HERE.