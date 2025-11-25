Shares

KCB Bank Kenya has announced a collaboration with the acclaimed music group Sauti Sol, naming the bank the official payments partner for the highly anticipated SolFest 2025.

SolFest, now entering its fifth edition, has established itself as an important platform for showcasing the vibrancy of African music, arts, and youth culture.

As the official payments partner, KCB will facilitate all monetary transactions, allowing fans to purchase tickets effortlessly using KCB Cards and pay for goods and services inside the festival grounds via KCB Tills and POS terminals.

Speaking on the milestone, Angela Mwirigi, KCB Bank Director, Digital Financial Services, emphasized the bank’s long-term vision. “Kenya’s creative industry is a powerful engine for innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment. Our partnership with Sauti Sol reflects our commitment to investing in homegrown talent and creating opportunities for creatives to thrive,” Mwirigi stated. “SolFest 2025 will not only be a celebration of music and culture but also a vital platform for economic participation and community impact.”

Fans can look forward to exclusive perks, including a platinum experience activation during the VIP show. KCB will also utilize the festival to showcase its latest digital innovations, specifically the new KCB Mobile App and its enhanced card proposition.

Looking ahead, the two entities plan a deep technological integration, working toward embedding a dedicated SolFest Mini App within the KCB App. This feature will provide attendees with event information and enhance engagement throughout next year’s festival.

Sauti Sol Group Limited embraced the collaboration, noting its resonance with their core mission of creating global pathways for African artists. “SolFest has always been about giving Kenyan and African talent a world-class stage. Partnering with KCB allows us to scale that vision even further by creating opportunities, elevating creatives, and building a festival experience that celebrates who we are as a people,” a representative for Sauti Sol Group Limited commented. “This collaboration is a powerful affirmation of the creative economy and its crucial role in shaping the future of our country.”

This strategic move builds upon KCB’s previous successful ventures in the creative space, including its collaboration with artists like Sean MMG, Ssaru, and Breeder LW on the hit track ‘Nitakupanga’ to launch the new Mobile App.