KCB Women’s Volleyball team is set for the 45th edition of the African Volleyball Club Championship, which will run from April 24 to May 5, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt. They are former Africa Champions.

The team, who last won the competition in 2022 after a 3-1 victory over Egypt’s Al Ahli, finished fifth in last year’s competition after a 3-2 loss in the round of 16 against Algeria’s Mouloudua Club in Tunisia. KCB first won the competition in 2006 and has been part of the tournament for over ten times.

The National Women’s League Champions will jet out of the country on Wednesday ahead of their opening matches. The fixtures will be drawn on Wednesday.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith-Sidi Odhiambo said, “This competition is more than just winning. It is about showing the continent what we can do as a club and a country, by extension. It is about learning and exposure, and I believe, as KCB, we are a strong team ready to take on our fellow competitors from across Africa. Last year, we clinched our first local tournament, and I believe it is time we extend our territory and reclaim the continental glory as well.”

Team Captain Edith Wisa, Belinda Barasa, and Elizabeth Mariana will anchor the middle as the blockers, while Mercy Moim, Mariam Musa, Juliana Namutira, and Sharleen Maywa take charge as dynamic left attackers. Sharon Chepchumba and the competition’s debutant Deborah Jesang will command the opposite attacking role.

On the defensive front, Lincy Jeruto and Josephine Wafula will excel as liberos, securing the backline. Setters Esther Mutinda and Sheila Wabwile will orchestrate plays while Pauline Chemtai stands ready as the dependable super sub, poised to make an impact whenever called upon.

The technical bench comprises Head Coach Japeth Munala, Assistant Coach David Kinga, Technical Director Paul Bitok, Trainer Eunice Maiyo, Strength and Conditioning Coach Esau Otieno, Team Physio Simon Kibe, Team Manager Moses Kimani, Chaperone Emily Odhiambo and Head of Delegation will be Collins Odiwuor.