Access Bank has completed the sale of National Bank of Kenya Limited (NBK) from KCB Group, marking the conclusion of a process that began in March 2024. This follows the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

NBK is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Bank. NBK and Access Bank Kenya will continue to operate independently, pending the completion of all integration processes.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said, “The completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone for KCB Group in our efforts to create and deliver value for our shareholders. We are confident the sale will unlock new opportunities for all the stakeholders. KCB Group will work closely with Access Bank to ensure a smooth handover, operational transition and collaborate on customary transaction closure processes. This includes finalising the transfer of systems and governance functions in line with regulatory guidelines and service level commitments.” “KCB Group will also continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance and preserve customer confidence throughout the post-transaction integration period,” he added.

The acquisition is a pivotal step in Access Bank’s expansion strategy in East Africa. The combined entity will significantly enhance Access Bank’s presence in Kenya, strengthening the bank’s presence in the region.

Commenting on the completion of the transaction, Roosevelt Ogbonna, CEO of Access Bank Plc, said: “Finalising this acquisition marks a significant step in our drive towards unlocking the vast potential of East Africa’s financial landscape. Kenya stands at the heart of regional commerce, and with NBK now part of the Access Bank family, are better positioned to leverage our combined strengths to deliver high-impact banking solutions to individuals, businesses, and government institutions alike.