KCB Bank Kenya and Centum Real Estate Limited have partnered to make home ownership more affordable and accessible to Kenyans.

Through the partnership, KCB Bank will provide a range of banking solutions and offer end-user financing to facilitate homeownership for prospective buyers. This is in addition to debt financing to support Centum real estate in the construction of housing units.

Speaking during the ceremony, KCB Director Mortgage Business, Caroline Wanjeri, commented, “As a regional bank, we bear a strong responsibility to facilitate access to safe, secure, and affordable homes through our mortgage solutions, which is why we have pursued this partnership. Our approach to housing finance is multifaceted, combining innovative mortgage solutions with a strong focus on sustainable development and thereby working with like-minded partners to offer affordable and accessible solutions to Kenyans and address the nation’s housing needs.”

She added, “The partnership aims to bridge the housing gap with flexible, sustainable home financing solutions by enhancing end-user financing options for customers seeking to purchase units within Centum Real Estate projects, while also supporting Centum with development financing to drive the delivery of quality, modern homes.”

Mr. Kenneth Mbae, Managing Director of Centum Real Estate Limited, said: “We are pleased to have KCB Bank as one of our valued financing partners as we continue to unlock opportunities within the housing sector. Our developments are designed to serve a wide market with predominantly being investors. A key example is our Two Rivers development, where we are priming the project to cater to the growing demand for rental properties, particularly from the United Nations and diplomatic clientele. With the expansion of the UN’s operations in Nairobi, we anticipate significant demand for high-quality housing, providing strong dollar denominated returns for our investors and contributing to the continued growth of the region’s real estate market.”

Through the partnership, KCB Bank will support the construction of over 10,000 housing units across East Africa. This complements Centum Real Estate’s broader vision of delivering sustainable developments with projects in Nairobi, Vipingo, and Entebbe.

Previously, KCB and Centum Real Estate have partnered to host a successful Open Day at Two Rivers showcasing residential developments such as Cascadia, Mzizi, Riverbank, and The Loft.