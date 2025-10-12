Shares

Nyayo National Stadium was the scene of national celebration as both Kenya’s national men’s and women’s sevens teams, Shujaa and the Lionesses, swept the 2025 Safari Sevens titles on Sunday.

The victories marked a triumphant end to the tournament, with the men’s side securing a historic fourth consecutive championship and the women’s side dethroning the previous champions in a hard-fought final.

The men’s final saw the reigning champions, Shujaa, overcome a tenacious challenge from Shogun Rugby in a dramatic finish.

The match ended Shujaa 14 – Shogun Rugby 7, marking the men’s side’s 14th Safari Sevens title and completing an incredible run of four straight tournament wins (2021, 2023, 2024, 2025).

Shogun, a familiar rival, struck first, capitalizing on a Kenyan error just one minute into the game for a 7-0 lead. The match remained tight until just before halftime when Shujaa found their breakthrough: Nygel Amaitsa powered over the line, assisted by co-captain Samwel Asati, to level the score at 7-7 at the break.

The deadlock persisted until the dying seconds of the second half. With only 11 seconds left on the clock, replacement player Floyd Wabwire received a superb offload from Vincent Onyala. The KCB speedster broke through the defense to score the decisive, converted try, sealing the victory just as the hooter sounded.

In the women’s competition, the Kenya Lionesses secured the 2025 championship after stunning their rivals, the Uganda Lady Cranes, with a final score of 14-10. The victory saw the Simon Odongo-led side reclaim the title, which was previously held by the Costa Blanca Barbarians.

The Lionesses started brightly, with Edith Nariaka slicing through the defense in the opening minute to score, successfully converted by Sinaida Mokaya for a 7-0 lead. However, Uganda quickly responded, narrowing the gap with two unconverted tries from Comfort Anganyika and Grace Nabagalla, giving the Lady Cranes a slim 10-7 advantage at halftime.

The Lionesses surged back in the second half. Following a penalty, Janet Okello powered over the line for the go-ahead score. Mokaya’s conversion proved crucial, restoring the Lionesses’ lead. Despite the pressure, the Kenyan defense held firm against the Cranes’ late attempts to secure the hard-earned 14-10 win.

Kenyan players were recognized for their outstanding performances, with two players taking home the individual awards: