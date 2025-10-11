Shares

In the world of sport, Kenya Airways (KQ) has cemented a new partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), officially becoming the airline partner for the 27th edition of the Safari Sevens rugby tournament in 2025.

Speaking at the launch, Kenya Airways Marketing Manager, Europe, MEGI Asia, WA & Americas, Clinton Wambua, stated that the airline’s involvement aligns perfectly with its core purpose of connecting people, places, and possibilities.

“Over the years, the Safari Sevens has become a signature event in Kenya’s sporting calendar. It’s a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and national pride. These are the same values that define our journey as Kenya Airways,” Mr. Wambua added.

The announcement closely follows KQ’s recent partnership with the Kenya Men’s 15s national team during their qualifying season.

The 27th edition of the Safari Sevens will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium from October 10 to 12.

Now in its 27th edition since its 1996 launch, the Safari Sevens remains one of Africa’s most prestigious rugby tournaments, consistently attracting top professional and invitational teams from across the globe.

The 2025 tournament marks the fourth time the event will be held at Nyayo Stadium (following 2011, 2012, and 2021) and will feature 20 teams: 12 men’s and 8 women’s sides.

Kenya’s men’s national team, Shujaa, will be fighting to retain their crown on home soil. In the women’s category, the Kenya Lionesses will be aiming to reclaim the Robin Cahill Trophy from the defending champions, Costa Blanca Barbarians.

