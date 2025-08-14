Shares

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has announced that the 2025 edition of the Safari Sevens tournament will take place from October 10 to 12 in Nairobi.

This will be the 27th edition of the tournament. The venue will be the Nyayo National Stadium, marking the tournament’s return to the capital city after a one-year stint in Machakos County in 2024.

The competition is expected to feature a mix of local and international teams in the men’s, women’s, and age-grade categories. Last year, Kenya’s Shujaa team clinched the men’s title after defeating Shogun Rugby, while Costa Rica Barbarians won the women’s crown against Kenya Lionesses.

The tournament is a prestigious event in Africa’s rugby calendar and has been held every year since 1996, with the exception of 2020 and 2022.

KRU has been fielding both the Shujaa and Morans in the past editions, last year Shujaa narrowly eliminated Morans in the safari Sevens semi-final stage.

With Kenya’s top sides and invited international teams expected to return, this year’s Safari Sevens tournament promises another exciting showcase of sevens rugby.