The 2025 Safari Sevens has received a massive financial boost with the announcement of a Ksh 22 million sponsorship from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker.

The deal cements Tusker’s role as the official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner for the three day rugby festival, which is scheduled to take place from October 10–12 at the Nyayo National Stadium. Tickets are now available for purchase online at TikoHUB.

Tusker’s partnership with the Safari Sevens is a storied one, stretching back to the 1990s when the brand first became the title sponsor. Over three decades later, this continued relationship underscores KBL’s long-term dedication to developing rugby in Kenya.

Now in its 27th edition since its 1996 launch, the Safari Sevens remains one of Africa’s most prestigious rugby tournaments, consistently attracting top professional and invitational teams from across the globe.

The 2025 tournament marks the fourth time the event will be held at Nyayo Stadium (following 2011, 2012, and 2021) and will feature 20 teams: 12 men’s and 8 women’s sides.

Kenya’s men’s national team, Shujaa, will be fighting to retain their crown on home soil. In the women’s category, the Kenya Lionesses will be aiming to reclaim the Robin Cahill Trophy from the defending champions, Costa Blanca Barbarians.

Confirmed Teams

Category Key Teams Men’s Shujaa (Defending Champions), Morans, Apache, French Renegades, ReUnion (French Colony), UK Select, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Shogun, and KCB Rugby. Women’s Kenya Lionesses, Cubs, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Shogun, Belgium, and Costa Blanca Barbarians (Defending Champions).

Christine Kariuki, KBL Head of Mainstream Beer, emphasized the broader significance of the partnership.

“Tusker has walked with Kenyan rugby for over three decades, and the Safari Sevens is one of the most iconic features of that story,” she said. “For us, this sponsorship is about more than rugby as it is also about uniting fans, celebrating Kenyan excellence, and giving players a platform to showcase their talent against some of the best in the world.”

Thomas Odundo, Kenya Rugby Union CEO, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the sponsorship’s crucial role in the event’s success. “KBL’s continued support through Tusker is vital in enabling us to host an event of this scale, attract top international teams, and deliver a memorable experience for players and fans,” he stated.

Beyond the action on the pitch, KBL plans to enhance the Safari Sevens’ signature festival atmosphere with live music, fan zones, and entertainment experiences powered by Tusker.

