Khaligraph Jones and Fathermoh will headline the official Safari Sevens Afterparty this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The afterparty, powered by Tusker, will run across Saturday, October 11th, and Sunday, October 12th, offering fans a complete entertainment experience. The music lineup is part of Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) Ksh. 22 million Tusker sponsorship for the 2025 Safari Sevens, positioning the brand as the official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner.

The first night will feature Gengetone hitmaker Fathermoh, known for viral hits like “Kaskie Vibaya”, “Kudade”, and “Dai Dai”. The lineup also includes Kenyan DJs DJ Tophas, DJ Confy, and DJ Daffy, with MC Gogo taking the stage to host.

The tournament will culminate in a powerhouse performance by Khaligraph Jones (Papa Jones), one of Africa’s most celebrated hip-hop artists. Khaligraph is expected to deliver a thrilling live set featuring blockbusters such as “Mazishi”, “Kwenda”, and “Tuma Kitu”. Supporting the finale will be DJ JR and Tha Daq Child, with Hype Ballo serving as the closing MC.

Christine Kariuki, Head of Mainstream Beer at KBL, emphasized the dual nature of the event.

“The Safari Sevens is about more than just rugby—it’s a celebration of Kenyan excellence, talent, and togetherness,” said Kariuki. “As Tusker, we’re proud to give fans a complete experience that combines sport and music, both of which are deeply rooted in our brand’s heritage. This afterparty is our way of celebrating the spirit of Kenya, energetic, vibrant, and full of pride.”

The Safari Sevens, now in its 27th edition, will run from October 10th to 12th, featuring 20 teams (12 men’s and 8 women’s sides) from Kenya and around the world.

Tickets to Safari Sevens 2025 are available for purchase online at TikoHUB.

