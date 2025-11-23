Shares

If there is one thing that separates a standard hit from a certified anthem, it’s the delivery. On the newly released Pia Mi Nataka, the lineup of Tipsy Gee, Watendawili, and Fathermoh didn’t just ride the beat, they absolutely owned it.

While Vic West’s production provides the canvas, it is the vocal performance that is stealing the show, turning this track into the frontrunner for the ultimate Kenyan December Anthem.

The hook is the heartbeat of any club banger, and Pia Mi Nataka delivers a chorus that is nothing short of lethal. The melody is incredibly infectious, sweet, rhythmic, and instantly memorable.

It is the kind of chorus designed for the crowd to scream back at the DJ. The team understood the assignment: create a loop that locks into your brain after the first listen. The transition between the heavy Arbantone bass and this melodic hook creates a contrast that makes the song impossible to skip.

Often in posse cuts, one artist outshines the others, but on “Pia Mi Nataka,” the synergy is flawless. Everyone brought their A-game.

Tipsy Gee proves exactly why he is dubbed the “Arbantone Heavyweight.” His verse is punchy, authoritative, and laced with the kind of street-smart lyricism that his fanbase craves. He controls the tempo effortlessly.

Watendawili slide in with their signature chaotic energy, delivering bars that are witty and perfectly timed to keep the momentum high.

Fathermoh acts as the glue, bringing his seasoned flow that balances the track’s aggression with smooth musicality.

What makes Pia Mi Nataka stand out in the crowded music scene is the melody. It isn’t just shouting over a beat; it is a musical composition where the flows are sung-rapped with precision. The artists dance around the beat with a “sweet” melodic approach that softens the hard-hitting production just enough to make it radio-friendly while keeping it gritty enough for the streets.

They are talking about sherehe, and they sound like they are having the time of their lives recording it.