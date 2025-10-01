Shares

Captain Morgan, Kenya Breweries’ premier spiced rum, is set to transform Nakuru into the region’s hottest entertainment hub with the ultimate Captain’s Yard Takeover event. This electrifying mix of music, adventure, and bold fun will take place on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

The final event lineup is stacked with some of Kenya’s most dynamic entertainers. Fans can look forward to explosive live performances from music heavyweights:

Mejja

Iyanii

Maandy

Tipsy Gee

Keeping the energy sky-high will be hype machines MC Gogo and Azeezah. The decks will be blazing with sets from top DJs, including DJ Gibbz Tha Daqchild, DJ Malaika, and DJ Bash, who will be joined by local Nakuru talents DJ Ruby, DJ Jomba, and Jussneera. Adding extra spice to the live experience will be TikTok sensation Collo Blue.

Attendees will enjoy Captain Morgan cocktails, interactive brand experiences, and bold surprises throughout the night. For foodies, the Captain’s Grill station will be serving up sizzling treats.

“We are excited to bring the Captain’s Yard experience to Nakuru, a city that knows how to celebrate life with energy and style,” said Victor Adada, Brand Manager, Captain Morgan. “Captain Morgan is all about unleashing boldness, fun, and unforgettable moments, and this takeover will be no different. We are looking forward to creating lasting memories with our consumers.”

How to Attend

To join the Captain’s Yard Takeover, attendees must secure their tickets through purchase:

Two Tickets: Purchase a 750ml bottle of Captain Morgan.

One Ticket: Purchase a 250ml bottle of Captain Morgan.

Gates open at 2:00 PM, and fans are encouraged to “come ready to unleash their spice.”