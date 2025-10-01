Shares

Renowned musician and recording artist Vic West has dropped his latest banger, “Stage Ya Mwisho,” a vibrant collaboration with Kenyan music mavericks Watendawili and Iyanii.

The single reimagines classic rhumba influences with a forward-thinking, modern spin. By infusing Iyanii’s melodic prowess and Watendawili’s clever lyricism with Vic West’s signature production, the track acts as a homage to Kenyan Benga and Rhumba.

The track is an ode to Kenya’s dynamic matatu culture and energetic nightlife, capturing the celebratory party atmosphere the country is famous for.

“‘Stage ya Mwisho’ is inspired by the vibrance of Kenyan culture and the timeless influence of rhumba,” Vic West states. “I wanted to create a song that pays homage to the classics while giving it a fresh, modern party vibe. The idea was to take something nostalgic and reimagine it in a way that speaks to today’s audience, blending rhumba-inspired samples with our unique Kenyan sound.”

Both featured artists have enjoyed breakout success recently. Iyanii, a Kenyan trailblazer, cemented his status with the chart-topping single “Donjo Maber,” which amassed over 10 million streams in two months. Watendawili have also consistently delivered hit records, including “Beba” and “Hadi Kesho.”

Iyanii praised the song’s collaborative spirit and distinct Kenyan identity: “What excites me most about ‘Stage ya Mwisho’ is how it captures both tradition and modernity in one track… I also enjoyed how effortless the collaboration felt. We each brought our own identity, and together it became a song that people can enjoy at a party and also appreciate musically.”

Watendawili echoed the sentiment, focusing on the track’s authenticity and high energy. “For us, it’s the energy and the authenticity of the sound. ‘Stage ya Mwisho’ has this celebratory feel that makes you want to move from the very first beat, yet it still carries that cultural depth through the rhumba influence.”

“Stage Ya Mwisho” marks Vic West’s third offering this year, following the success of his previous singles “Dush” and “Call Me.”