Captain Morgan, the rum brand has announced a partnership with Kenyan Genge sensation, Mejja who will serve as the lead influencer for the brand.

The eight-month collaboration will see Mejja actively engage in Captain Morgan events and passionately communicate the essence of the brand through his influential social channels.

In a ground-breaking move, Captain Morgan kicked off its exciting lineup of consumer activities for the financial year 2024 with the electrifying Spice experience party at Greenspot Gardens. The event showcased an unforgettable performance by Mejja, accompanied by the pulsating beats of DJs Karoski, Malaika and MCee Buju, ensuring an evening brimming with unmatched spice and flavor.

Speaking at the unveil event, Marketing Manager – Sprits, KBL, Kennedy Mutula said “We are excited about this partnership we believe that by associating with Mejja, we will appeal to more people to unapologetically express themselves since his values are in line with our values as a brand. We know he has what it takes to take the brand to the next level as he is relatable and connects to our target consumers.”

Expressing his elation, Mejja said, “I am beyond thrilled to be chosen as the flagship influencer for Captain Morgan in this market. This partnership represents a new chapter of exciting possibilities for both my fans and lovers of the brand. Together with Captain Morgan, we will redefine what it means to add spice to life. Get ready for a front-row seat to the remarkable Captain Morgan experience.”

Captain Morgan seeks to captivate adventure-seekers who yearn to authentically express themselves and unleash their own unique flavor. As an unapologetic, authentic, and accessible champion of fun, Captain Morgan invites consumers to unlock their full potential by bringing something original, distinctive, and enjoyable to the mix.