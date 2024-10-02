Shares

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) recently unveiled its newest limited-edition flavour, the Baileys Strawberries and Cream. The drink is expected to bring a delightful and luxurious experience to consumers, giving them a taste of the classic Irish cream liqueur.

The launch event took place at Artcaffe, Britam Towers, bringing together a vibrant mix of guests from the lifestyle, entertainment, beauty, and culinary industries, making it a memorable celebration of taste and style. The limited edition is currently only available in Nairobi, and adds a fruity new dimension to the iconic Baileys range.

The new Baileys Strawberries and Cream blends fresh juicy strawberries with pure Irish dairy cream and the unique Baileys spirit.