EABL recently treated fans to the Tusker Ndimu Zest Fest at the Moran Lounge in Nanyuki. Fans at the event experienced an epic night of music, dance, and unforgettable entertainment, with performances by top Kenyan artists and DJs, captivating a massive crowd and leaving them wanting more.

The night began with performances from some of Kenya’s top artists including Mejja, Ndovu Kuu, Fathermoh, and Wadagliz of the hit song Anguka Nayo. The artists took to the stage, captivating the audience with their unique styles and hit songs. Their performances were riveting, resonating deeply with fans and setting the perfect tone for the night.

The DJ line-up featured Pierra Makena and DJ Cupid, keeping the party atmosphere alive. Their sets were a masterful blend of local and international hits, ensuring a flow of energy, while charismatic host MC BMshaxxy kept the crowd engaged and entertained.

Speaking at the event, Kanyi Kiuru, Innovations Manager and Brand Manager at EABL, expressed his delight with the success of the night saying, “The Tusker Ndimu Experience and DJ Showdown in Nanyuki was everything we hoped it would be and more. The energy, the performances, and the community spirit were incredible. It was a true celebration of Kenyan music and culture, and we are proud to have brought this experience to Nanyuki.”

Tusker Ndimu’s live concert in Nanyuki was an example of the brand’s commitment to celebrating Kenyan music and culture. Tusker Ndimu is a lemon-flavoured beer that is a variant of the popular Tusker brand. It is a product of the East Breweries Breweries PLC (EABL). It comes in a 330ML brown bottle and it has 4.2% ABV.