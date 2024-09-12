Shares

Two Kenyans, Adel Balala and 2023 champion Dismas Indiza, tied for third place at this year’s Professional Open in the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championship. Zambia’s Dayne Jr Moore claimed his first title with a score of 281, three under par, at the Entebbe Club, while Celestin Nsanzuwera secured second place with a score of 283.

This year’s professional’s championship offered a total cash prize of Ksh. 5 million (USD 40,242), up from Ksh. 3.5 million (USD 26,830), with enhanced incentives designed to attract a larger pool of elite golfers compared to previous years. More than 30 Kenyan golf professionals including Muthaiga Golf Club top golfer Greg Snow, and Johnnie Walker brand ambassador Jeff Kubwa, participated in the 83rd Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championships.

Established in 1901, the Uganda Open Golf Championship was held at the region’s oldest golf course, Entebbe Club. The course features long, protruding pine trees that define its challenging roughs and well-maintained fairways, offering a unique playing experience.

The Uganda Open serves as a vital opportunity for golfers to build and strengthen relationships within the sport. The event promises to be a showcase of exceptional talent and a testament to the vibrant spirit of golf. With Johnnie Walker’s commitment to excellence and luxury, this tournament exemplifies the brand’s dedication to supporting prestigious sporting events and fostering connections within the golf community. This year’s tournament is set to be a remarkable celebration of golf, blending high-level competition with the opportunity to forge lasting connections and celebrate the sport’s rich heritage.

Commenting on the tournament, EABL Marketing Manager for Scotch and Reserve Portfolio, Josephine Katambo said, “The Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championships represent not just a sporting event but a celebration of skill, dedication, and the unifying spirit of golf across East Africa. We are proud to support our talented golfers as they compete on this prestigious stage, and we believe this tournament will continue to elevate the profile of East African golf on the global map.”