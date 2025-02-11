Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC has announced that it will support the 2025 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) with a Ksh. 60 million investment. The bank has sponsored the MKO golf tournament for 14 years.

The 56th edition of the Magical Kenya Open is set to tee off from 20th to 23rd February at the Muthaiga Golf Course.

As part of the sponsorship, Absa has allocated Ksh. 40 million to support the local organising committee through Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL). This investment will ensure the successful execution of the tournament, while the remaining amount will enhance promotional efforts and create exclusive experiences for fans and stakeholders.

Speaking during the announcement ceremony, Absa Bank Kenya PLC’s Managing Director & CEO, Abdi Mohamed, highlighted the bank’s enduring commitment to nurturing sports in the country. He emphasised the significant role sports plays in society, particularly in empowering individuals and communities to realise their ambitions.

“At Absa, our purpose is to empower Africa’s tomorrow together…one story at a time. Through our sponsorships, we showcase the undeniable socio-economic impact of sports. These initiatives boost tourism, create jobs, and invigorate local economies, illustrating our commitment to sustainable growth and community empowerment.”

He added: “Beyond the swing, the influx of attendees from around the world bolsters our hospitality and transport sectors, benefiting small businesses and local communities. This ripple effect directly enhances our economy. Moreover, the Magical Kenya Open showcases Kenya’s rich cultural heritage to a global audience, proving it’s always more than just golf; it’s about the stories that matter, because to us, every story matters.”

Golfers in the tournament will compete over four exciting rounds for a share of the Ksh. 322.5 million (USD 2.5 million) prize money.

Kenya will be represented as follows:

1. Kenyan professionals in Kenya Open 2025: Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga), Greg Snow (Muthaiga), David Wakhu (Golf Park), Samuel Njoroge (Kenya Railway), Dismas Indiza (Mumias), Mohit Mediratta (Sigona), Riz Charania (Windsor) and Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab).

2. Kenyan amateurs in Kenya Open 2025: Michael Karanga (Kiambu), John Lejirma (Kenya Railway), William Odek (Nyali), Shashwat Harish (Junior Golf Foundation) and Michael Alunga (Uganda).

Though not a Kenyan, Alunga qualified for the MKO by virtue of winning the Kenya Matchplay championship.

On his part, the Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Eng. Peter Tum said: “As a government, we remain committed to creating an enabling environment for sports organisations to thrive in our country. Our commitment is driven by the fact that sports does not only bring us together as a nation but also enable our youth to pursue their sporting talent. It is for this reason that the government has once again agreed to invest heavily financially in making sure that Kenya hosts the Magical Kenya Open 2025.”

Speaking at the same event, the Kenya Open Golf Limited chairman Peter Kanyago highlighted the tremendous growth of the golfing sport in Kenya over the years, thank to the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“We take pride in the results of our continued partnership with private sector players such as Absa, which are evidenced by the transformation of this tournament from an elitist outlook to a more inclusive family and lifestyle event,” he said.

From humble beginnings, the MKO tournament is today regarded as one of the most important sporting events in Sub-Saharan Africa, putting Kenya on the global map through international broadcast that reaches over 500 million people worldwide. It also serves a patriotic duty of promoting Kenya as a global golfing and sports tourism destination.

Beyond golf, the bank also contributes to athletics through the Absa Kip Keino Classic and the Sirikwa Classic championship. In football, the Absa brand has been the official banking partner for the Premier League in Africa for over a decade.