The highly anticipated Safari Sevens rugby tournament has been confirmed for October 11th to 13th at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County. This year’s edition promises to elevate the experience for fans, players, and the rugby fraternity by breaking away from the traditional Nairobi setting.

Machakos County Government, which will be hosting the event for the first time and The Kenya Rugby Union have confirmed that preparations are complete and all is set for the international tournament.

So far, sixteen teams have confirmed participation in the premier rugby 7s event, including four from Kenya. International teams from the UK, France, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and other countries have also confirmed their participation.

Machakos County Governor, Wavinya Ndeti expressed that Machakos is honoured to host the prestigious event for the first time. The Governor further noted that the Safari 7s is more than just a rugby tournament, but a celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence.

“We are thrilled to be part of this incredible journey that continues to inspire young athletes and uplift the game of rugby in our nation. As we take rugby to the grassroots, this tournament is also about community engagement, fostering local talent, and promoting sports tourism. “We are excited to partner with Kenya Rugby Union and all the event’s sponsors to build a legacy of rugby, community, and tourism for future generations. My wish to all the teams is, to give it your best shot and to the fans let’s bring the energy, cheer loudly, and enjoy the excitement, knowing that your passion fuels the energy on the pitch,” said Governor Ndeti.

The Governor also emphasized the role of Kenyan teams such as Shujaa, Morans, Lionesses, and Cubs in using Safari 7s as a training ground for global success. This, according to her, asserts the tournament’s role in bolstering community engagement, fostering local talent, promoting sports tourism, creating lasting connections and supporting youth while showcasing Machakos’ culture and landscapes.

On his part, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Vice Chairman Moses Ndale stated, “We decided to bring this biggest event in our Rugby Calendar to Machakos as part of our effort of spreading the game to Mashinani. The beauty is that there are some big clubs in Machakos and top teams from the entire country and across the world will be here to play.”