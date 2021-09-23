Shares

Over 600 students including 225 children with hearing impairments are beneficiaries of new school facilities donated by LG Electronics in support of equal learning opportunities in Kenya.

The facilities include a new library, ablution wing and borehole system at Machakos School for the Deaf, and 2 new ECD classrooms, kitchen block and latrines at Kyumbi School in Mavoko constituency. All these facilities were built by LG in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity at a total cost of Ksh. 8.9 million.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “This initiative is about creating an inclusive learning environment including those who are disadvantaged but have a great desire to acquire education, so as to improve their lives and build a better future for themselves and their families and communities.”

In addition to the physical facilities, LG is also donating several appliances to be used by the students and teachers in the two schools. These include commercial washers and dryers for the dormitories, refrigerators and microwave ovens for the kitchens, dining halls and staff rooms.

LG has also donated some items to Kyumbi Dispensary as a contribution to improving the overall health and wellbeing of the local community. These are a refrigerator each for the laboratory and pharmacy and a microwave oven for the kitchen.

The project also benefited from a donation of 100 cases of Ariel Auto soap by multinational firm P&G through the Ariel Brand.

On her part, Habitat for Humanity Kenya National Director, Ruth Odera said, “Providing inclusive education for children with disabilities, and those from poor, marginalized areas is crucial in addressing inequalities in access to quality education.”

Machakos School for the Deaf is the only school in Machakos County catering for children with hearing impairment. It was established in 1986 by the Kenya Society for Deaf Children with the assistance of SHIF from Sweden as a mixed boarding school.

LG has pledged to continue supporting children with disabilities and from under-privileged communities to access education in a conducive learning environment.

“As a responsible business, we believe in increasing social value by investing in under-privileged communities. This project is also important to us since it is aligned with the international sustainable development goal number 4 on promoting inclusive and equitable education,” added Mr. Kim.