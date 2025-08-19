The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has released the official ticket prices for the 27th edition of the Safari Sevens, welcoming the tournament back to the Nyayo National Stadium from October 10 to 12.
Fans can secure their spots to witness the rugby action with a variety of ticketing options. For the opening day on Friday, October 10, a single flat rate of Ksh. 300 will grant access to the stadium’s open seating.
For the main event days on Saturday and Sunday, a tiered pricing system is in place. Regular tickets can be purchased at an Early Bird rate of Ksh. 300, increasing to Ksh. 500 for advance purchases, and Ksh. 750 if bought at the gate on the day of the event. A regular weekend pass covering all three days is available for Ksh. 1,000.
For those seeking a more premium experience, VIP tickets are available. The VIP Early Bird price is Ksh. 2,000, while the advance price is Ksh. 2,500. At the gate, VIP tickets will cost Ksh 3,000 per day. A full VIP weekend pass for all three days is priced at Ksh. 5,000.
The return to Nyayo National Stadium marks the first time the tournament has been held there since 2021, when the home team, Shujaa, lifted the trophy. Tickets are now available for purchase online at TikoHUB.
The competition is expected to feature a mix of local and international teams in the men’s, women’s, and age-grade categories. Last year, Kenya’s Shujaa team clinched the men’s title after defeating Shogun Rugby, while Costa Rica Barbarians won the women’s crown against Kenya Lionesses.
The tournament is a prestigious event in Africa’s rugby calendar and has been held every year since 1996, with the exception of 2020 and 2022.
KRU has been fielding both the Shujaa and Morans in the past editions, last year Shujaa narrowly eliminated Morans in the safari Sevens semi-final stage.