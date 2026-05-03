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The National Treasury has officially invited the Kenyan public to submit views and innovative ideas for the upcoming FY 2026/2027 Budget Statement.

The Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, John Mbadi Ng’ongo, is slated to deliver the formal budget address to Parliament on June 11, 2026. Ahead of this deadline, the ministry is seeking contributions from citizens, stakeholders, and economic experts to help shape the nation’s financial roadmap.

The National Treasury is looking for strategies that not only consolidate current economic gains but also address the immediate pressures facing Kenyan households.

Priority areas for the FY 2026/27 budget include:

Cost of Living & Food Security: Interventions aimed at making basic necessities more affordable.

Empowerment: Expanding entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for youth, women, and vulnerable groups.

Infrastructure & Export Growth: Scaling up human capital and strengthening the logistics and energy sectors to transition Kenya toward a net-export economy.

Resilience: Formulating responses to global geopolitical shifts and climate-related economic shocks.

A significant portion of the call for proposals focuses on sustainable fiscal management. The National Treasury is seeking ideas on how to enhance domestic revenue mobilization and broaden the tax base. Crucially, the notice emphasizes a desire to achieve this while minimizing the financial burden on households and local businesses.

Furthermore, the public is encouraged to submit strategies that promote stricter fiscal discipline and ensure the prudent management of public resources, addressing long-standing concerns regarding government expenditure.

How to submit your views

The Treasury has provided a clear window for public participation, emphasizing that all submissions should be sent electronically. Citizens have until the close of business on May 8, 2026, to share their suggestions.

Submission details