The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has welcomed a new member to its Board of Directors, Shimaka Necheza Leonard.

Necheza was officially appointed by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi, on November 4, 2025.

During the swearing-in ceremony held today, KRA Board Chairman Hon. Ndiritu Muriithi highlighted the strategic importance of the new appointment.

Hon. Muriithi noted that Mr. Shimaka joins KRA “at a pivotal moment in Kenya’s governance and economic development landscape.” He stressed that KRA is a unique institution at the heart of the State, with its mandate extending beyond revenue collection to critical functions like national security, border control, and enforcement.

“His legal expertise and governance experience will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen institutional integrity and accountability,” Hon. Muriithi remarked, underscoring the Authority’s commitment to internal ethical standards.

Echoing the Chairman’s sentiments, KRA Commissioner General, Mr. Humphrey Wattanga, welcomed Mr. Shimaka on behalf of the entire KRA team. Mr. Wattanga indicated that the new director’s entry aligns perfectly with KRA’s ongoing strategic shift towards becoming a more customer-centric and service-driven organization.

“We are glad to welcome Mr. Shimaka at a time when KRA is transitioning into a new era that prioritises customer service, innovation, and institutional trust,” said Mr. Wattanga. “His leadership and counsel will support our commitment to exemplify the values of ethical conduct, simplicity in service delivery, competency, helpfulness to taxpayers, and institutional trustworthiness.”

Shimaka Necheza Leonard is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Commissioner for Oaths, and a Notary Public. He brings over a decade of distinguished experience in legal practice, governance, and strategic leadership across both public and private sectors.

Currently, Shimaka serves as the Managing Partner at Marende Necheza & Co. Advocates. His professional expertise covers public and private law governance, strategic policy development, and stakeholder relations.

Academically, Shimaka holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) (Honours) from Uganda Pentecostal University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. He is also currently pursuing a Master of Laws (LL.M) at the University of Nairobi.