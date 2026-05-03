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The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs has officially opened a call for public comments on the draft National Manual Standard Operating Procedure (MSOP) for Fish Welfare in Aquaculture.

The initiative, spearheaded by the State Department for the Blue Economy and Fisheries (SDBEF), marks a critical step in aligning Kenya’s aquaculture sector with international animal welfare standards and modern regulatory practices.

The proposed manual is rooted in Regulation 8 of the Fisheries Management and Development (Aquaculture) Regulations, 2024. Its primary goal is to establish a framework for fish protection that is not only evidence-based but also enforceable and practical for local producers.

By standardizing operating procedures, the Ministry aims to:

Strengthen regulatory implementation and oversight.

Improve operational practices within fish farms.

Enhance sectoral sustainability and institutional capacity.

Provide a measurable roadmap for fish health and welfare monitoring.

The development of this manual is a collaborative project involving several key national bodies, including the Kenya Fisheries Service (KeFS) and the Kenya Marine Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI).

The project has also received international technical and financial backing from the One Health and Development Initiative (OHDI) through the Africa Fish and Aquaculture Welfare (AFIWEL) program, supported by Coefficient Giving.

How to participate

The government is encouraging all interested parties and members of the public to review the draft manual and submit their input. The document is currently available for download HERE.

Important Dates and Deadlines:

Participation Period: The window for comments is open from April 28, 2026, until May 18, 2026.

Validation Workshop: A National Validation Workshop is scheduled for May 6, 2026, at the Acacia Premier Hotel in Kisumu, providing a forum for face-to-face engagement.

Submission Deadline: Final written comments must be submitted by 5:00 PM on May 18, 2026.

Submissions should follow the official template provided in the notice (noting the section for amendment, the proposed change, and the justification) and be emailed to ps@blueeconomy.go.ke with a copy to fibes@blueeconomy.go.ke.